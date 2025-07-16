China to hold first-ever joint military exercises with Serbia

But it will not be the first time China has conducted joint exercises with European countries, according to Ukrainian media outlet Militarnyi.

China held joint military exercises with Germany in 2019, reportedly focusing on humanitarian and medical support training. And in 2024, Beijing sent troops to Belarus to conduct joint anti-terrorism training.

Monday’s announcement did not clarify which specialties the joint training may focus on, stating only that the cooperation was meant to bolster the defense capabilities of both countries and will be held in the northern province of Hebei.

“It will help strengthen the combat capabilities of participating troops and deepen cooperation between the two militaries,” Jiang Bin stated.

A comprehensive strategic partnership agreement was signed between Beijing and Belgrade in 2016, but the pact was primarily focused on strengthening trade and economic cooperation.

The two countries signed another commitment reaffirming their joint commitments in 2021, months after Serbia became the first country in Europe to order Chinese drones – CH-92A and CH-95 unmanned aerial vehicles.