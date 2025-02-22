China - top foreign investor in Uzbekistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

China was the leading foreign investor in Uzbekistan in 2024, according to local media reports on Thursday, citing the press service of the Uzbek president.

According to the report, the volume of fixed capital investments in Uzbekistan last year amounted to 493.7 trillion soums (about 3.8 billion U.S. dollars). Of the total volume, 67.6 percent came from foreign investments and loans, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

It was noted that China was the leadincg investor, accounting for 27.9 percent of total foreign investments and loans. Russia ranked the second with a share of 13.2 percent, followed by Türkiye with 6.8 percent.

According to the press service of the Uzbek president, Uzbekistan plans to attract 43 billion U.S. dollars in investment in 2025.

