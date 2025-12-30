China unveils crab-walking electric ICBM launcher

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese researchers have unveiled a modular electric-drive heavy-duty vehicle that could be used as a mobile launcher for intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), a development experts describe as a potential game changer in heavy military transport.

The prototype, revealed in Beijing on December 21, features a unique “crab-walking” capability, allowing it to move sideways and navigate tight or obstructed terrain that would challenge conventional missile launchers. Its near-silent electric operation is also seen as enhancing stealth, News.Az reports, citing SCMP.

Developed in less than two years, the project was approved in January 2024 under a major initiative of the National Natural Science Foundation of China. It is led by Tsinghua University, with participation from several leading research institutions, including the Beijing Institute of Launch Vehicle Technology and Beijing Institute of Technology.

Researchers say the platform’s fully modular and intelligent design fundamentally rethinks traditional heavy-vehicle engineering. Beyond military applications, the technology could transform heavy-load logistics, enabling safer and more efficient transport of large rocket components, wind turbines, transformers, and other oversized equipment.

Yang Diange of Tsinghua University’s School of Vehicle and Mobility described the prototype as a world-first configuration, combining electric drive systems with advanced intelligent control to overturn conventional heavy-vehicle design principles.

