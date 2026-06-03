Hostage situation, bomb threat reported at Chase Bank in California - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two hostages were released as crisis negotiations with a man continue in downtown Bakersfield amid a bomb threat at Chase Bank, News.Az reports, citing KMPH.

Police said he barricaded himself inside the building with "several community members."

The Bakersfield Police Department said on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, at around 1 p.m., officers were called to a bomb threat at the Chase Bank on 17th Street and Chester.

Police confirm that there is an active hostage situation.

Police said the suspect is a man, making bomb threats. Police said he apparently had a bomb strapped to his body.

Police confirmed he had barricaded himself inside the building with "several community members." Police did not confirm how many people.

Before 5 p.m., police said that, with the cooperation of the crisis negotiations team and the assistance of the FBI negotiations team, they were able to negotiate the safe surrender of one of the hostages.

“At this time, everybody else still remains inside the building, and everybody else still remains in good health,” said BPD Sergeant Eric Celedon.

After 9 p.m., Bakersfield police said a second hostage was safely surrendered.

No arrests have been made.

Bakersfield police said the areas between 18th and Truxtun Avenue and Chester to H Streets are closed.

The City of Bakersfield said they are aware of an ongoing incident at a private property near several City buildings in downtown. As a precaution, City Hall North, City Hall South, the Development Services Building, and Bakersfield Police Headquarters are locked down until further notice.

The public will not be able to access these City properties at this time.

Officers responded to the scene and established a perimeter around the building and surrounding businesses to ensure public safety. Some community members were able to evacuate.

Police said SWAT, bomb squad, crisis negotiators, drone team, K9 unit, and federal partners are on scene to ensure the community is as safe as possible and ensure the situation inside the bank comes to the safest conclusion possible.

News.Az