China urges Israel and Iran to 'immediately' reduce tensions

China is again urging Israel and Iran to take steps to de-escalate as strikes by both sides continue, News.az reports citing BBC.

"We urge all parties to immediately take measures to cool down the tensions, prevent the region from falling into greater turmoil, and create conditions for returning to the right track of resolving issues through dialogue and negotiations," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Monday.

His comments come after another spokesman on Sunday said that "China is willing to play a constructive role in this process" of de-escalation.