China urges to US cancel tariffs, vows countermeasures

China on Thursday urged the United States to immediately cancel its latest tariffs and vowed countermeasures to safeguard its own interests, after President Donald Trump declared sweeping levies on all U.S. trading partners around the world.

"China firmly opposes this and will take countermeasures to safeguard its own rights and interests," the ministry said, as the world's largest economies look set to spiral deeper into a trade war that stands to upend global supply chains, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Trump on Wednesday announced China would be hit with a 34% tariff, on top of the 20% he previously imposed earlier this year, bringing the total new levies to 54% and close to the 60% figure he had threatened while on the campaign trail.

Chinese exporters, as with those from every other economy, will face a 10% baseline tariff, as part of the new 34% levy, on almost all goods shipped to the world's largest consumer economy from Saturday before the remaining, higher "reciprocal tariffs" take effect from April 9.

Trump also signed an executive order closing a trade loophole known as "de minimis" that has allowed low-value packages from China and Hong Kong to enter the U.S. duty free. Trump had ordered the U.S. Trade Representative to determine whether China was living up to its commitments under the 2020 "Phase 1" U.S.-China trade agreement by April 1. The deal had required China to increase purchases of U.S. exports by $200 billion over a two-year period, but Beijing failed to meet its targets when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. China bought $153 billion in U.S. goods in 2017, before the trade war began, Chinese customs data shows, and that figure rose to $164 billion last year.

