Hezbollah launches 21 attacks against Israeli targets in 24 hours

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The Israeli military reported fresh rocket fire from Lebanon early Monday morning, shortly after the Lebanese group Hezbollah claimed responsibility for launching 21 coordinated strikes against Israeli troops, vehicles, and military installations over a 24-hour period.



Air defense sirens blared across the northern city of Tiberias and surrounding communities as incoming projectiles breached the border. According to the Israeli army, at least three rockets were tracked crossing into the Upper Galilee region. Military officials confirmed that two of the projectiles were successfully downed by interception systems, while the impact or status of the third remains under active review, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The rocket fire follows a volatile Sunday in the border region, where a combat drone launched from Lebanon slammed into the Beit Hillel settlement in northern Israel, leaving four people injured.

In a series of independent statements detailing its recent operations, Hezbollah disclosed that its fighters utilized a mix of rockets and heavy artillery shells to target Israeli positions operating inside southern Lebanon, claiming direct hits. The group also confirmed it fired a surface-to-air missile at an Israeli Hermes 450 drone operating in Lebanese airspace.

The sharp escalation comes despite a fragile, U.S.-mediated ceasefire that initially took effect on April 17, which was recently extended for an additional 45 days starting May 17. Despite the nominal truce, cross-border friction has persisted. The Lebanese Health Ministry reports that Israeli military operations since March 2 have resulted in the deaths of more than 3,400 people across Lebanon.

News.Az