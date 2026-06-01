Eight killed in Israeli strike on Lebanon despite ceasefire - VIDEO

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An Israeli airstrike killed eight people and injured 19 others in southern Lebanon early Monday, marking the latest high-casualty violation of an active ceasefire agreement.

According to the Lebanese Health Ministry, the precision strike targeted the town of Deir al-Zahrani, located in the Nabatieh governorate. Medical officials confirmed that the dead include three women, while five children and six women are among the 19 wounded victims currently receiving emergency treatment, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The je/ws continue murdering civilians in Lebanon!



So far they have killed 8, including 3 Women, in kosher Airstrikes on Lebanon's Nabatieh District — Health Ministry



19 have been killed including 5 Children

& 6 Women! pic.twitter.com/DxVm1TBOpX — Truth_teller 🇷🇺 (@Truthtellerftm) June 1, 2026

The early morning bombardment follows a devastating Sunday, during which Lebanese authorities reported that at least 12 people were killed and dozens more wounded in a wave of Israeli military strikes distributed across southern Lebanon.

The deadly operations persist despite a formal, U.S.-mediated ceasefire that originally went into effect on April 17. Following intense indirect negotiations, that truce was recently extended for an additional 45 days starting May 17. However, the agreement remains highly fragile, with frequent cross-border actions reported by both sides. Figures from the Lebanese Health Ministry indicate that Israeli military campaigns since March 2 have claimed the lives of more than 3,400 people across the country.

News.Az