+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian drones launched a massive, coordinated deep-strike operation overnight, flying up to 1,100 kilometers into Russian territory to hit a massive oil terminal, a strategic naval base, and a vital weapons factory.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed the success of the long-range mission, praising Ukraine's defense forces for their precision. The highly synchronized assault was a joint operation involving the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the newly formed Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces, Military Intelligence (HUR), and the State Border Guard Service, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

Our long-range sanctions carried out by the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces, the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine have yielded good results. Important facilities… pic.twitter.com/esxYMexU8d — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 3, 2026

The multi-pronged operation successfully penetrated Russian air defenses to strike three critical targets:

St. Petersburg Oil Terminal: Located a staggering 1,100 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, Russia's largest oil-handling complex in the northwest was hit by drones, triggering a massive, bright-orange fire across the port. Zelenskyy emphasized that disrupting this facility directly chokes the oil revenues Russia uses to fund its war machine.

Kronstadt Naval Base: Further tightening the squeeze on Russia's military infrastructure, Ukrainian drones successfully targeted strictly military facilities at this key naval base situated just off the coast of St. Petersburg.

Tambov Weapons Factory: Nearly 600 kilometers from the front lines, a major defense enterprise in the Tambov region tasked with manufacturing Russian military hardware was also struck and set ablaze.

While Leningrad region governor Alexandr Drozdenko claimed that air defense forces shot down 30 drones over the area at around 6:00 AM, local officials noticeably deflected and declined to comment on the raging fires at the St. Petersburg port.

"Ukraine’s plan for long-range sanctions is being implemented exactly as needed to bring peace closer," Zelenskyy stated, signaling that Kyiv intends to continue exploiting gaps in Russia's domestic air defenses to cripple its economy and military supply lines from within.

News.Az