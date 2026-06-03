Two hostages freed after bomb threat sparks California standoff

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An active hostage situation unfolded in downtown Bakersfield, California, after police responded to a bomb threat on Tuesday afternoon. A man barricaded himself inside an office building on the 1500 block of 17th Street around 1:00 p.m. local time, taking an unknown number of people hostage and forcing mass evacuations in the surrounding area.

By late Tuesday evening, authorities reported positive developments as police and FBI crisis negotiators secured the safe release of two hostages. According to Bakersfield Police Department spokesperson Sally Selby, the first hostage was released early in the evening, followed by a second individual shortly after 9:00 p.m. No injuries have been reported, and authorities noted that the remaining hostages appeared to be in good health, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The security response escalated significantly throughout the night. After local officers established a tight perimeter and closed down nearby roads, the FBI assumed control of SWAT operations around 11:00 p.m. While early reports identified the location as a "Chase Bank building," a Chase spokesperson clarified that the bank branch itself was completely empty and not involved, noting that the multi-story structure houses several other offices. Crisis negotiation teams remain in active contact with the suspect as they work toward a peaceful resolution.

News.Az