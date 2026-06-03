Türkiye and Indonesia hold strategic diplomatic talks

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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan traveled to Jakarta on Wednesday for a high-stakes diplomatic visit, meeting directly with newly inaugurated Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

Fidan was welcomed by Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono on his arrival in the Indonesian capital as part of his official visit, the sources said, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The Turkish foreign minister later held talks with Sugiono.

No further details of the meetings have been provided.

News.Az