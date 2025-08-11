Yandex metrika counter

China’s Ab&B Bio-Tech shares Skyrocket 170% on Hong Kong IPO

  • Economics
  • Share
China’s Ab&B Bio-Tech shares Skyrocket 170% on Hong Kong IPO
Photo: Reuters

Ab&B Bio-Tech, a vaccine development company focused on influenza and rabies, saw its shares surge nearly 170% on their Hong Kong Stock Exchange debut.

The company raised $55 million through an initial public offering (IPO) that attracted overwhelming retail interest—nearly 4,000 times oversubscribed—prompting a reallocation of shares initially reserved for institutional investors.

Despite tepid demand from institutions, retail investors propelled the stock to an early high of HK$34.80, highlighting strong enthusiasm for biotech innovation in the region.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      