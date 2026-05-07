Tesla sees sixth straight month of China EV sales gains

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tesla (TSLA.O) China-made electric vehicle sales rose 36% year on year in April, marking a sixth consecutive month of gains as the U.S. automaker works to defend its position against a wave of cheaper Chinese competitors, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Deliveries of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles produced at Tesla’s Shanghai plant, including units exported to Europe and other markets, totaled 79,478 vehicles, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association released on Thursday.

The figures suggest Tesla is beginning to stabilize in its two most important markets outside the United States after a difficult period of market share losses. However, regulatory delays involving its Full Self-Driving (FSD) software and intensifying competition from Chinese EV makers could limit the pace of recovery.

Tesla’s sales also improved in several European markets last month, including Sweden, France, and Denmark. The rebound was supported by stronger demand for battery electric vehicles amid rising oil prices driven by the U.S.-Iran conflict.

Despite the recovery, the company continues to face regulatory hurdles, with approval of its FSD system—highly valued by customers, particularly in China—still uncertain.

Tesla now expects to obtain full FSD approval in China by the third quarter, CFO Vaibhav Taneja said in April, pushing back from an earlier target of the first quarter.

Emails from European regulators reviewed by Reuters also indicate skepticism within the EU regarding the technology.

The rebound follows a challenging period for Tesla, which reportedly lost nearly half of its European market share in 2025.

In response to growing competitive pressure, Tesla is also accelerating plans to defend its position against Chinese rivals, including developing a more affordable compact SUV to be manufactured in China, according to a Reuters report last month.

News.Az