China’s amphibious AG600 plane tests firefighting capability in open water - VIDEO

China's domestically developed AG600 Kunlong aircraft has completed its first scoop-and-drop drill in open water, the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) announced on Thursday.

After flying approximately 190 kilometers, the amphibious aircraft carried out the drill over Songhua Lake in northeast China’s Jilin Province, performing water scooping and dropping operations under natural conditions to test all AG600 systems, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Previously, such drills were limited to a test flight base in Jingmen, Hubei Province.

According to AVIC, after taking a 12-tonne load of water at its base, the AG600 can skim nine additional fills from a lake, allowing it to drop a total of 120 tonnes of water—enough to saturate over four hectares with heavy-rain intensity during firefighting missions.

The AG600 has officially entered mass production following its production certification in June. The first three aircraft have completed their acceptance flights and are scheduled for delivery to operators by the end of 2025.

