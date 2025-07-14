China’s export growth beats forecasts amid US trade truce

+ ↺ − 16 px

China’s exports saw a stronger-than-anticipated increase in June, according to official data released Monday.

The rebound comes after a tentative agreement between Washington and Beijing to ease steep tariffs imposed during their prolonged trade dispute, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Data from the General Administration of Customs said exports climbed 5.8 percent year-on-year, topping the five percent forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

Imports rose 1.1 percent, topping the 0.3 percent gain predicted and marking the first growth this year.

China's exports reached record highs in 2024 -- a lifeline to its slowing economy as pressures elsewhere mounted.

Beijing's efforts to sustain growth have been hit by a bruising trade war with the United States, driven by President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, though the two de-escalated their spat with a framework for a deal at talks in London last month.

Monday's customs figures showed Chinese exports to the United States surged 32.4 percent in June, having fallen the month before, according to an AFP calculation based on official data.

"Growth in export values rebounded somewhat last month, helped by the US-China trade truce," Zichuan Huang, China economist at Capital Economics, said.

"But tariffs are likely to remain high and Chinese manufacturers face growing constraints on their ability to rapidly expand global market share by slashing prices," Huang said.

"We therefore expect export growth to slow over the coming quarters, weighing on economic growth," she added.

Customs official Wang Lingjun told a news conference on Monday that Beijing hoped "the US will continue to work together with China towards the same direction", state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The tariff truce was "hard won", Wang said.

"There is no way out through blackmail and coercion. Dialogue and cooperation are the right path," he added.

News.Az