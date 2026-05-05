Strike at Samsung Biologics enters new phase after talks fail

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Unionized workers at Samsung Biologics Co., the biotech arm of Samsung Group, continued their first general strike for a fifth day on Tuesday, demanding higher wages and expanded performance-based compensation, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The walkout began on Friday, with about 2,800 of the union’s 4,000 members participating, according to the union. It marks the first strike since the company’s establishment in 2011.

After concluding the five-day strike, the union plans to shift to a work-to-rule campaign starting Wednesday.

The unionized workers are demanding a 14 percent increase in base pay and performance-related pay, a one-time cash incentive of 30 million won (US$20,390) per worker, and bonuses equivalent to 20 percent of annual operating profit.

The company, meanwhile, has proposed a combined 6.2 percent increase in base and performance pay.

The two sides resumed talks on Monday but failed to reach an agreement. They are expected to hold two more meetings later this week in an effort to narrow their differences.

The union had previously staged a three-day partial strike last month, which the company said resulted in at least 150 billion won (US$101.5 million) in losses.

News.Az