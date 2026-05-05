Russia intensifies round-the-clock attacks to exhaust Ukraine

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Ukraine is facing continuous day-and-night attacks as Russia intensifies its air assault strategy.

Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said Russian forces have been carrying out sustained strikes over multiple weeks, using repeated waves of drones and missiles to maintain constant pressure on Ukraine’s defenses, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

According to Ihnat, the attacks are designed to stretch Ukraine’s resources in several ways:

Exhausting air defense systems and aviation units

Increasing pressure on military personnel and operators

Depleting ammunition and equipment reserves

He said Russia often uses so-called decoy drones alongside strike weapons. These drones do not hit targets but force Ukrainian air defenses to stay active continuously, increasing fatigue and resource consumption.

Ukrainian officials emphasized that this is not a new approach. Instead, it is part of a long-standing strategy aimed at wearing down military capabilities through constant pressure rather than isolated strikes.

Ihnat noted that continuous attacks increase the strain not only on air defense systems but also on broader military logistics and national resources.

On the night of May 5, Ukraine reported another major wave of Russian attacks targeting multiple regions, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Zaporizhzhia. Strikes damaged residential buildings, industrial sites, and civilian infrastructure, with casualties reported.

The hardest-hit area was Poltava region, where missile and drone strikes reportedly killed four people and injured 31 others. Among the victims were two emergency workers struck during firefighting operations at a gas production facility.

News.Az