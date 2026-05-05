Jaafar Jackson pays tribute to Michael Jackson at Met Gala 2026

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Jaafar Jackson made his Met Gala debut at the 2026 event with a look that subtly honored his late uncle, music icon Michael Jackson, just days after his biographical film Michael achieved major box office success.

The actor arrived at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a black velvet Ralph Lauren suit with gold detailing, paired with a bow tie, red socks, and black ballet-style shoes. The ensemble stood out for its refined, vintage-inspired silhouette and theatrical styling, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Speaking during the Vogue livestream, Jaafar said the outfit remained “in the world” of Michael Jackson’s style, describing it as timeless and personally meaningful. He also noted that the look received approval from his fiancée.

Jaafar’s appearance came shortly after the release of Michael, the biographical film in which he portrays his uncle. The movie, which covers key periods of Michael Jackson’s life from the late 1960s through the late 1980s, opened to strong box office results.

The film features recreated versions of some of Michael Jackson’s most recognizable looks, including outfits from Thriller, Beat It, and iconic stage performances, designed to closely mirror the original costumes.

The 2026 Met Gala followed the theme Costume Art, focusing on the relationship between clothing and the human body. The exhibition explores fashion through different body-related concepts, including identity, transformation, and expression.

This year’s event was co-chaired by major cultural figures including Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and tennis legend Venus Williams, reinforcing the Gala’s blend of fashion, art, and global celebrity influence.

For Jaafar Jackson, the Met Gala debut marked more than a red carpet moment. It reflected his ongoing connection to his family legacy while stepping into his own identity as an actor.

His tribute-inspired styling added an emotional layer to an already highly anticipated appearance, linking one of pop culture’s most influential figures with a new generation on fashion’s most visible stage.

News.Az