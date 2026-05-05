US issues UAE travel advisory over aerial threats

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The US Mission to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has issued a warning to American citizens regarding “potential aerial threats,” advising them to follow instructions from UAE authorities and be prepared to take shelter if necessary, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

The alert follows nationwide mobile warnings issued by the UAE Ministry of Interior. Earlier, officials confirmed that the country had been targeted by Iranian missiles and drones.

The US Department of State continues to maintain a Level 3 advisory for the UAE, which advises citizens to “Reconsider Travel.” The statement urges Americans to exercise heightened caution while in the country.

Officials said the situation is being closely monitored, and further updates will be provided as developments unfold.

The US Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the US Consulate General in Dubai remain operational. However, both are currently functioning under ordered-departure status, with non-essential personnel having been relocated outside the UAE.

Routine visa services have been suspended for the time being, although emergency consular assistance continues to be available.

US authorities have urged citizens in the UAE to remain alert, closely monitor official announcements, and be prepared for possible shelter-in-place situations if required.

Precautionary guidance includes staying away from windows during any incidents, keeping emergency supplies readily available, and maintaining regular communication with family members and official sources.

News.Az