Met Gala 2026: The most talked-about red carpet looks - PHOTOS

Met Gala 2026: The most talked-about red carpet looks - PHOTOS

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The Met Gala 2026 once again lived up to its reputation as fashion’s biggest night, turning the steps of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art into a theatrical runway of art, costume, and celebrity spectacle.

This year’s theme, Costume Art, encouraged guests to treat fashion as performance—blending creativity, storytelling, and bold interpretation. Organized as a fundraiser for the museum’s Costume Institute, the event brought together global stars, designers, and cultural icons for one of the most visually dramatic red carpets in years, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

From Beyoncé’s long-awaited return to avant-garde transformations by Bad Bunny and Heidi Klum, the night delivered headline-making fashion moments from start to finish.

Beyoncé made her first Met Gala appearance in a decade, arriving with a powerful statement look by designer Olivier Rousteing.

Photo: BBC

Her outfit featured an embellished skeleton-inspired gown paired with a sweeping feathered cape, blending elegance with theatrical intensity. She was joined by her husband, rapper Jay-Z, and their daughter Blue Ivy, marking a rare public family appearance on fashion’s biggest stage.

Speaking on the carpet, Beyoncé said it felt special to attend with her family, especially her daughter.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky once again dominated the late arrivals.

Photo: BBC

Rihanna wore a jewel-encrusted Maison Margiela gown, while A$AP Rocky appeared in a bold Chanel look featuring a pastel pink coat. The couple’s coordinated fashion timing has become a Met Gala tradition.

Anna Wintour embraced the theme in a custom Chanel creation featuring feather-like textures and a dramatic cape.

Photo: BBC

A long-time co-chair of the event, Wintour’s appearance also marked her first Gala since stepping down as editor-in-chief of American Vogue, reinforcing her continued influence on fashion’s biggest night.

Nicole Kidman wore a striking deep-red Chanel gown with sculptural beading and feather accents, attending alongside her daughter.

Photo: BBC

Tennis legend Venus Williams brought athletic glamour to the carpet in a black embellished gown paired with a dramatic silver neckpiece, while her sister Serena Williams appeared in a sleek silver design that echoed classical art references.

Photo: BBC

Several stars embraced full transformation in line with the theme:

Singer Bad Bunny appeared in aging makeup for a dramatic character-inspired look

Photo: BBC

Model Heidi Klum dressed as a marble museum statue

Pop star Katy Perry wore a futuristic mirrored facepiece

Actor Colman Domingo stood out in a colorful geometric suit

Doja Cat appeared in a Grecian-inspired silicone gown

Photo: BBC

Each look pushed the boundaries between fashion, costume, and performance art.

Many celebrities referenced fine art and cultural history in their outfits:

Angela Bassett wore a gown inspired by the Harlem Renaissance

Photo: BBC

Lena Dunham referenced a Renaissance painting in a bold red feathered dress

Hunter Schafer’s Prada look drew from Gustav Klimt

Sabrina Carpenter wore a film-strip dress referencing Hollywood cinema

Lauren Sánchez Bezos channeled a famous portrait from art history

These interpretations reinforced the Gala’s focus on fashion as a storytelling medium.

Model and activist Aariana Rose Philip made history as the first wheelchair user to attend the Met Gala, calling the moment a milestone for representation.

Photo: BBC

Other memorable appearances included K-pop stars Lisa and Rosé of BLACKPINK, who delivered contrasting high-fashion looks blending illusion, sculpture, and minimalist elegance.

From Broadway star Joshua Henry opening the carpet with a live performance to Madonna arriving in a ship-inspired headpiece, the 2026 Met Gala blurred the line between runway, theater, and art installation.

Photo: BBC

Photo: BBC

The event confirmed once again why it remains fashion’s most closely watched night—where every outfit is designed not just to be worn, but to be remembered.

News.Az