Saudi announces SAR20,000 fine for Hajj permit violators

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia has announced strict penalties for expatriates who attempt to perform Hajj without an official permit, reinforcing its regulations ahead of the 1447 AH pilgrimage season.

Violators will face a fine of SAR 20,000, deportation, and a 10-year ban from re-entering the Kingdom, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Interior.

Officials stressed that obtaining a valid Hajj permit is a mandatory requirement for performing the pilgrimage, and not complying with the rule will lead to legal consequences.

The ministry said the measures are designed to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims during one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings.

It urged all residents and expatriates to fully comply with Hajj regulations and to cooperate with authorities managing the pilgrimage season.

Authorities also encouraged the public to report any violations of Hajj rules.

Reports can be made by calling:

911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province

999 in the rest of the Kingdom

Officials said enforcement will continue throughout the Hajj season to prevent overcrowding and ensure orderly conduct of the pilgrimage.

News.Az