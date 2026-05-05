Dolly Parton cancels Las Vegas residency due to health issues

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Dolly Parton has announced the cancellation of her upcoming Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace as she continues to manage ongoing health challenges.

In a video message shared on Monday, the 80-year-old country music icon explained that while she is responding well to medications and treatments, she is not yet ready for the physical demands of live performances, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.

The singer shared that her current medical treatments make her feel "swimmy-headed" or dizzy, making it unsafe to perform in her signature high heels and heavy rhinestone outfits. Parton noted that she has been dealing with issues related to kidney stones, as well as immune and digestive system struggles. Despite the cancellation, she reassured fans that her condition is treatable and that she is improving every day.

Parton expressed her regret to fans who had purchased tickets for the shows, which were originally scheduled for December 2025 and later moved to September 2026. While stepping back from the stage, she confirmed she remains active with other projects, including a Broadway musical, new music, and her ventures at Dollywood.

News.Az