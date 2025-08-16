China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit India for border talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit India from Monday to Wednesday for talks on the disputed Himalayan border, China’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.

It will be only the second high-level meeting between the two countries since the deadly 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops. Relations have gradually warmed since an agreement last October on patrolling arrangements along the frontier, which helped ease a five-year standoff that strained trade, investment, and air travel, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The visit comes ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trip to China later this month, where he is expected to meet President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit — his first visit to China in seven years.

