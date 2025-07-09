China’s inflation barely moves: June CPI edges up 0.1%

A customer shops for eggs at a supermarket in Handan City, north China's Hebei Province, June 9, 2025. (Photo by Hao Qunying/Xinhua)

+ ↺ − 16 px

China’s consumer price index (CPI), a key measure of inflation, increased by 0.1 percent year-on-year in June, according to data released Wednesday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The CPI in urban areas rose 0.1 percent compared to the previous year, while rural areas saw a 0.2 percent decrease. On a monthly basis, the CPI dipped by 0.1 percent in June, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

For the first half of 2025, China’s CPI recorded a slight decline of 0.1 percent compared with the same period last year, reflecting stable inflationary pressure amid ongoing economic adjustments.

News.Az