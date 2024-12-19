China’s nuclear arsenal grows to 600 warheads with enhanced capabilities: Pentagon

+ ↺ − 16 px

China has significantly expanded its nuclear arsenal, now possessing 600 operational warheads, while enhancing the diversity and sophistication of its capabilities, according to a Pentagon report.

“China had a very, very small, relatively outdated nuclear arsenal” two decades ago, said Michael Chase, US deputy assistant secretary of defense for China, Taiwan and Mongolia, at the report’s launch at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington-based think tank, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. “What we’ve seen over time is that they’ve expanded to a nuclear triad, with the [People’s Liberation Army] Navy having ballistic missile submarines conducting deterrence patrols,” Chase continued.In addition, in recent years, there has been “increasing diversity in capabilities like precision-strike capable missiles with lower-yield nuclear warheads”, he added.The China Military Power Report, mandated by the US Congress and issued annually for the past two decades, is the Pentagon’s most comprehensive unclassified report detailing China’s defense capability.

