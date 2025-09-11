Chinese actor Alan Yu reportedly dies after fall in Beijing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese actor and singer Yu Menglong (Alan Yu), best known for his roles in Go Princess Go and Eternal Love, has reportedly died after falling from a building in Beijing.

According to Chinese entertainment blogger Detective Xiaoyan on Weibo, the 36-year-old star was with friends on the night of September 10. Around 2 a.m., Yu went to his bedroom and locked the door, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

When his friends left several hours later, they could not find him. His body was discovered downstairs around 6 a.m. by a passerby walking their dog, who then alerted police.

Authorities said there were no signs of foul play and have ruled out a criminal case, though the exact cause of the fall remains under investigation. Reports said Yu’s pockets contained two Rolex watches belonging to a friend, and that the window screen in the room appeared to have been removed.

