Chinese bridge collapses due to landslide just months after opening

A 829-yard bridge in China collapsed on Tuesday, just months after its completion.

There were no injuries reported. Authorities closed the bridge earlier when they learned of cracks in the structure, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Social media videos show a landslide from an adjacent mountain tumbling down on the edge of the structure and then the bridge partially collapsing.

Local officials said worsening mountain conditions triggered landslides, Newsweek reported. The landslides caused the approach bridge and roadbed to collapse.

The bridge was part of a highway that connects Sichuan Province to Tibet, the New York Post reported.

There is no known evidence that Hongqi Bridge had any construction flaws.

In China's western provinces, like Sichuan, transportation projects often cross unstable terrain, which has raised concerns about standards.

A rail bridge in Qinghai Province collapsed in August while under construction, killing 12 workers, Newsweek reported.

