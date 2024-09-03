Chinese contractor secures $210M contract to revamp Algeria’s gas field

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese contractor China Petroleum Engineering & Construction Company (CPECC) has clinched a $210 million deal with Algeria’s Sonatrach to overhaul the Alrar gas field in the Illizi basin.

Sonatrach is determined to sustain the Alrar field’s output at 10 million cubic metres per day — equivalent to about 350 million cubic feet per day — through aggressive strategies to boost reservoir pressure, News.Az reports citing foreign media. Alrar began producing in 1984, since when the mature field's output has plateaued, which makes this revitalisation work critical.CPECC said the project involves a comprehensive upgrade of surface equipment.This work includes installing three gas centrifugal compressors, a condensate separation and boosting system and a new gas processing unit.Among other tasks, CPECC will also need to upgrade condensate handling equipment and Alrar's flare system, construct pipe work and associated structures, and set up an advanced instrument control room.This work is scheduled for completion within 32 months, with commissioning targeted for the second quarter of 2027.In addition, the contract includes a 24-month maintenance services for the new infrastructure, said CPECC.

