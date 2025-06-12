Chinese fighter jet has near miss with Japanese aircraft amid rising Pacific tensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan has raised “serious concern” over a near-miss with a Chinese fighter jet, highlighting rising tensions amid China’s recent naval activity in the Pacific.

The incident involved a fighter jet that took off from China’s Shandong aircraft carrier and reportedly flew within 45 meters of a Japan Self-Defense Forces (SDF) aircraft. Japan’s chief cabinet secretary, Yoshimasa Hayashi, stated on Thursday that the encounter—occurring in international waters over the weekend—risked triggering an accidental collision, News. Az reports citing The Guardian.

He urged Beijing to take steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

China, however, dismissed the complaint and instead accused Japan of engaging in unsafe behavior.

Japan’s defense ministry has condemned a series of “dangerous” maneuvers by a Chinese J-15 fighter jet operating from the aircraft carrier Shandong, including flying just 900 meters in front of a Japanese Self-Defense Forces (SDF) plane at the same altitude. Though no damage or injuries occurred, Japan called the moves “abnormal” and raised “serious concerns.”

China’s foreign ministry dismissed Japan’s complaint, blaming the incident on Tokyo’s “close reconnaissance” of Chinese military activities. Spokesperson Lin Jian urged Japan to stop “dangerous behavior,” asserting that China’s operations comply with international law and reflect a defensive military posture.

The incident is part of growing regional unease over China’s expanding naval and air activity. Recent Chinese drills, including dual aircraft carrier operations east of the second island chain for the first time, signal Beijing’s intent to project power deeper into the Pacific. The drills involved the Shandong and Liaoning carriers operating in Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), conducting takeoff and landing exercises near remote Japanese islands.

China insists the exercises are not aimed at any country, though its military is actively building capacity for potential operations involving Taiwan. Meanwhile, state media in China criticized Japan’s planned missile deployments on Kyushu, warning that such moves could breach Japan’s pacifist constitution and destabilize the region.

Japan’s Defense Minister Gen Nakatani stated that China is clearly working to expand its operational capabilities far from its shores. Several nations — including Australia, the U.S., the Philippines, and Canada — have accused Chinese pilots of aggressive flying in recent months, raising alarms about the risk of unintended conflict.

