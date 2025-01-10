Chinese FM calls for China-Africa cooperation on global governance reform

+ ↺ − 16 px

China is ready to work with African countries to advance the reform of the global governance system, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an interview with Chinese media following his visits to Namibia, the Republic of the Congo, Chad, and Nigeria.Highlighting the collective rise of the Global South amid a changing international landscape, Wang said that China and Africa are the main driving forces for the development and revitalization of the Global South, and share the commitment to building a fair and equitable global governance system.Looking back at the past, China and Africa should take the lead in correcting historical injustices, he said.The suffering experienced by African nations throughout history stems not only from colonialism but also from hegemonism and power politics, which are the greatest historical injustices Africa has encountered, Wang noted.As a good friend and partner of Africa, China will unwaveringly support African countries in redressing the historical injustices done to them, firmly oppose any external interference in Africa's internal affairs, and advocate for special arrangements to address Africa's concerns in the reform of the United Nations Security Council, Wang said.Looking at the present, China and Africa should facilitate the rise of the Global South in a pragmatic manner, Wang said.As the largest developing country in the world, China has always been committed to promoting the unity and revitalization of the Global South, he added.During the Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) held in Beijing last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed that China and Africa should jointly advance modernization characterized by six features, which align with the fundamental needs of developing countries, Wang said.Africa, too, has the right to realize modernization, and without Africa's modernization, global modernization cannot be achieved, he noted.China is willing to take the implementation of the FOCAC Beijing Summit outcomes as an opportunity alongside African partners to support each other's modernization drives, thereby leading the direction of global modernization, he said.Looking to the future, China is willing to work with Africa to jointly practice the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefits in global governance, steadily promote the high-quality development of Belt and Road cooperation, and implement three major global initiatives: the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative, Wang said.China is ready to join hands with African countries to continually enhance the representation and voice of African nations in global trade and financial governance systems, and to achieve new progress in China-Africa cooperation in global digital and ecological governance, in order to contribute to advancing the reform of the global governance system, Wang said.

News.Az