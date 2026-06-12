Federal court rejects effort to keep Trump’s name on Kennedy Center

Federal court rejects effort to keep Trump’s name on Kennedy Center

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Since his return to the White House, Trump has repeatedly used official spaces to display his name and image, marking a sharp departure from American political norms.

A US federal judge rejected a bid by the board of the Kennedy Center and the Justice Department on Friday to halt the removal of President Donald Trump's name from the performing arts venue, News.Az reports, citing Euronews.

US District Judge Christopher Cooper, in a ruling last month, ordered Trump's name taken off the iconic building in the nation's capital by Friday.

The board of trustees, which consists of Trump allies, and the Justice Department filed an appeal on Thursday asking Cooper to stay his ruling.

The judge turned down the request, saying the public interest "is rarely served by the 'perpetuation' of 'unlawful' governmental action."

In his 29 May ruling, Cooper said the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts had been illegally renamed after Trump and only Congress has the right to change its name.

He gave the administration 14 days to remove Trump's name from the facade and any materials linked to the venue.

Earlier this week, the Kennedy Center dropped Trump's name from the website of the institution.

His name remains for the time being, however, on the building's white marble facade.

Cooper also issued a temporary block on Trump's demand to close the Kennedy Center for two years of renovations, which was due to start in July.

A furious Trump reacted by saying he was giving up control of the venue, which he seized at the start of his second term last year by naming himself chairman.

In December, the centre's governing board, which Trump stacked with loyalists, voted to rename the venue the "Trump Kennedy Center" and the Republican president's name was added to the facade in large letters above that of Kennedy.

A number of artists cancelled scheduled performances following the move.

News.Az