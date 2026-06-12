Sebastian Stan and Brian Tyree Henry rumored for The Batman 2

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A new report may have unmasked the next wave of criminals set to plague Gotham City, offering a major glimpse into the highly anticipated sequel, The Batman Part 2.

According to an unconfirmed report from entertainment insider Jeff Sneider, Marvel alumnus Sebastian Stan (Captain America: The Winter Soldier) has been tapped to play the sadistic serial killer Victor Zsasz. Joining him in the rogues' gallery is Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals), who will reportedly portray Gotham’s doomed District Attorney, Harvey Dent, News.Az reports, citing foreign media, News.Az reports, citing Polygon.

The casting rumors extend deep into Dent's family tree. Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) is reportedly attached to play Harvey's wife, Gilda Dent, while Charles Dance (Game of Thrones) is set to portray his father, Christopher Dent. It remains unclear if Henry’s character will fully transform into his villainous alter-ego, Two-Face, during the events of the film.

In DC Comics lore, Victor Zsasz is a psychopathic killer who carves a tally mark into his own flesh for every life he takes. While the character has made minor live-action appearances before—including brief turns in Batman Begins, Birds of Prey, and the TV series Gotham—he has never been featured as a central antagonist.

This aligns closely with director Matt Reeves’ previous teases. Reeves has stated that the sequel's primary threat will be someone who has "never really been done in a movie before" and will pose a deeply personal challenge to Bruce Wayne.

"Picking the right villain that digs... into his past and his life, that was what sort of drove that discussion," Reeves previously shared. "I won't tell you where we ended up, but I'm super excited about it."

Whether Zsasz or Dent will serve as the primary psychological threat to Bruce Wayne remains to be seen, but the expansive casting hints at a grounded, crime-thriller atmosphere mirroring the 2022 original.

The Batman Part 2 is scheduled to hit theaters on October 1, 2027. Robert Pattinson will return as the Dark Knight, alongside returning cast members Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb/Penguin), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), and Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth).

News.Az