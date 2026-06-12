Will Alphonso Davies play for Canada? Latest injury news

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Canada’s World Cup hopes have suffered a significant blow ahead of their tournament opener on home soil, with superstar left-back Alphonso Davies ruled out of the team's first match.

The Bayern Munich defender arrived at the international camp following a heavily disrupted club season in Germany, raising serious questions about how much he will be able to feature in the group stage, News.Az reports, citing FFT.

Davies' fitness struggles began in March 2025 when a torn cruciate ligament sidelined him for nine months. After returning, the 25-year-old suffered a hamstring injury in February that kept him out for an additional month. While he managed a brief run of games for Bayern Munich through April, another injury setback in May halted his momentum.

Despite the recurring issues, Canada manager Jesse Marsch included the megastar in his final squad, hoping he could recover in time to impact the tournament.

Marsch has confirmed that Davies will miss Canada’s opening Group B match against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday. While the defender has returned to training under close supervision from medical staff, he is not yet fully fit.

Marsch revealed on Thursday that Davies underwent an MRI scan, noting that the defender is "healing incredibly well, but not at 100 per cent just yet."

The current medical expectation is that Davies could target a return for Canada's second group-stage match against Qatar on Thursday, June 18.

Canada is making its third appearance at a men's World Cup. The co-hosts are aiming to secure their first-ever tournament points, having lost all three of their group stage matches during their previous appearances in 1986 and 2022.

News.Az