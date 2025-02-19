Chinese FM urges China, U.S. to find right way to get along

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday that China and the United States should find the right way to get along, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

China and the United States should follow the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, and find the right way for the two major countries to get along well with each other, said Wang during a conversation with representatives of American society on the sidelines of a UN Security Council high-level meeting in New York.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, noted that China and the United States have vast common interests and there is broad space for cooperation.

The two sides should earnestly respect each other's core interests, strengthen communication, build trust, fend off distraction and overcome obstacles so that China-U.S. relations can be improved and stabilized, said Wang.

