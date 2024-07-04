Chinese President underlines need to improve security in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese President Xi Jinping has stated the need to improve security in the region through joint efforts, News.az reports.

He made the remark at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in the SCO+ format.He noted that for this purpose the exchange of intelligence data should be increased.“Regardless of changes in the international situation, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization must continue to serve as a guarantor of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security,” he said.The PRC leader added that among the principles of sustainable security are the exchange of experience in the field of public administration, the creation of a center for countering security threats, an anti-drug center, as well as increasing the exchange of intelligence information.He said that as part of this effort, China will conduct joint anti-terrorism exercises this year.

News.Az