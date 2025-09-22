Chinese shipping line to launch first direct Arctic China-Europe route

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese-controlled container line Sea Legend will launch the first direct China-Europe shipping route via the Arctic this week, the Global Times reported on Monday. The new route is expected to nearly halve express shipping times between the two regions.

According to the report, Sea Legend’s first vessel will sail the North Sea Route (NSR) on September 24, departing from Ningbo Zhoushan Port and arriving at Felixstowe, Britain’s largest container port, on October 10. The journey is projected to take about 18 days, compared with the 40-plus days required for the traditional route around the Cape of Good Hope, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The faster Arctic route has become more accessible due to the loss of sea ice driven by global warming. Over the past four decades, the Arctic has warmed roughly four times faster than the global average, creating seasonal windows for commercial shipping. The shorter voyage is expected to reduce carbon emissions by approximately 50%, according to the port.

While the route promises efficiency and environmental benefits, climate experts caution that increased Arctic traffic could pose risks, including disturbances to marine life, extreme weather challenges, and limited supporting infrastructure. The previous fastest China-Europe express shipping route, which began operations last year, took 26 days from Ningbo Zhoushan to Wilhelmshaven, Germany.

Ningbo Zhoushan Port did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

