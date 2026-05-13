Chinese supertanker reported crossing Strait of Hormuz

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A Chinese crude oil supertanker, Yuan Hua Hu, has reportedly been seen transiting the Strait of Hormuz, in what appears to be a rare passage through the strategically sensitive waterway, according to ship-tracking data, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Tracking information showed the vessel moving through the strait on Wednesday morning as it sailed out of the Gulf region.

According to the reports, the supertanker passed near Lark Island on the eastern side of the strait while heading south away from Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical energy transit routes, handling a significant share of global oil shipments, and has frequently been at the center of regional security tensions involving Iran and international shipping.

News.Az