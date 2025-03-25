Chinese vice president holds talks with Italy's Senate president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Italy's Senate President Ignazio La Russa in Beijing on Tuesday.

Han said that last year, the two countries' leaders held successful meetings and reached important consensus, pointing out the direction for the development of China-Italy relations, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

Noting that this year marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries, Han said China is ready to work with Italy to develop a more mature, stable, open and mutually beneficial relationship with a strategic and long-term perspective, to bring more benefits to the two peoples.

China is willing to deepen cooperation with Italy in such fields as economy, trade, tourism, culture, education and sports, and push for more tangible results, Han added.

La Russa said that through this visit, he could fully feel the vitality and achievements of China's development. Italy is willing to strengthen all-round friendly cooperation with China so that the two ancient civilizations can make new contributions to world peace and development, he said.

