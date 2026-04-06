North Korea reacts to Seoul’s drone apology, warns of tensions

The comments were reported on Monday by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), which said Pyongyang took note of Seoul’s response to the incident involving a drone crossing into North Korean airspace, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The incident has added to already sensitive tensions on the Korean Peninsula, where military activities and border-related disputes have frequently escalated diplomatic friction between the two sides.

While North Korea acknowledged the apology, Kim Yo Jong emphasized that any repetition of similar incidents could worsen relations, signaling that the issue remains politically sensitive despite the diplomatic gesture.

Officials in Seoul have not released additional details about the drone case beyond confirming internal review and regret over the unauthorized flight.