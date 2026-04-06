Embraer CFO resigns, CEO steps in temporarily
- 1053924
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/embraer-cfo-resigns-ceo-steps-in-temporarily Copied
Photo: Reuters
Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer announced on Monday that its chief financial officer, Antonio Carlos Garcia, has resigned from his position.
The company said CEO Francisco Gomes Neto will temporarily assume the CFO role on an interim basis while the company determines a permanent replacement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The leadership change comes as Embraer continues to navigate a competitive global aviation market, with the company closely watched by investors for updates on its financial strategy and aircraft delivery performance.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
No additional details were immediately provided regarding the reasons for Garcia’s resignation or the timeline for appointing a new CFO.
By Aysel Mammadzada