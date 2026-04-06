Embraer CFO resigns, CEO steps in temporarily

The company said CEO Francisco Gomes Neto will temporarily assume the CFO role on an interim basis while the company determines a permanent replacement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The leadership change comes as Embraer continues to navigate a competitive global aviation market, with the company closely watched by investors for updates on its financial strategy and aircraft delivery performance.

No additional details were immediately provided regarding the reasons for Garcia’s resignation or the timeline for appointing a new CFO.