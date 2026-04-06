Russian ex-governor sentenced to 14 years

The verdict is part of a broader anti-corruption investigation targeting former officials in the western Kursk Oblast, Russia. Several ex-administrators from the region have been prosecuted over alleged embezzlement of public funds that were originally allocated for building and strengthening border defenses, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities say the funds were meant to reinforce frontier infrastructure in the border region, which has seen heightened military and security tensions since parts of it were temporarily seized by Ukrainian forces in 2024.

The case marks one of the most high-profile corruption convictions linked to regional governance and defense spending in recent years, highlighting ongoing scrutiny of how federal resources are managed in border areas.

RIA state news agency reported the sentence, though further legal details and potential appeals were not immediately disclosed.