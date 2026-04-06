President Aliyev, PM Kobakhidze hail strategic Azerbaijan–Georgia partnership

Opening the briefing, Kobakhidze thanked Aliyev for his visit, calling it “a special honour” for Georgia, News.Az reports, citing the presidential website.

“First of all, I would like to sincerely thank our dear friend, Mr Ilham Aliyev, for visiting Georgia,” he said. “His presence here is a special honour for all of us.”

He stressed that bilateral relations were rooted in “friendship and special historical ties”, adding that cooperation was developing dynamically across political, economic, energy, transport and investment sectors.

Kobakhidze also expressed gratitude for Azerbaijan’s support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while noting Tbilisi’s long-standing backing of Azerbaijan’s own territorial integrity.

He welcomed ongoing efforts towards peace in the South Caucasus, including the Armenia–Azerbaijan normalisation process.

“We welcome the current peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” he said. “Georgia firmly supports peaceful coexistence, constructive cooperation and new initiatives in the region.”

He also highlighted the importance of the Middle Corridor, describing the South Caucasus and the Black Sea region as increasingly strategic for global connectivity between Asia and Europe.

Kobakhidze said Azerbaijan remained one of Georgia’s largest trading partners and pointed to growing investment ties, expressing confidence that cooperation would continue to deepen.

He concluded by thanking Aliyev for his “personal contribution” to strengthening bilateral relations.

Aliyev, in his remarks, thanked the Georgian side for its hospitality, saying the visit would give “new impetus” to relations between the two countries.

“Our historical ties form a solid foundation for interstate relations,” he said. “Georgia and Azerbaijan have always stood together, as they do today.”

Aliyev congratulated Georgia on its economic development, citing what he described as a strong investment climate and political stability.

He said bilateral trade had exceeded $800 million last year, adding that the figure could reach $1 billion this year if current trends continued.

Aliyev also noted that Azerbaijan had invested $3.7 billion in the Georgian economy and said both sides had discussed new investment opportunities, including potential joint projects in third countries.

On regional security, he said the South Caucasus was entering “a completely new situation” and should not miss opportunities for peace and cooperation.

He said Azerbaijan and Armenia were already conducting trade through Georgia and thanked Tbilisi for its role in facilitating regional connectivity.

Aliyev also highlighted Azerbaijan’s role in energy security, noting that Azerbaijani gas is exported to 16 countries and that Georgia remains the first transit country in these routes.

He referred to long-standing energy and transport infrastructure projects, including the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan oil pipeline and the Southern Gas Corridor, and said the Middle Corridor remained a key transport route linking the region.

“Our bilateral agenda is very broad and continues to expand,” Aliyev said. “Our relations can be a model for other countries, based on mutual respect, trust, friendship and brotherhood.”

He ended by wishing peace, prosperity and stability to the Georgian people and thanking Kobakhidze for his hospitality.