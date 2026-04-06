Russia to build three new geostationary communication satellites

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Russia will develop three new geostationary communication and broadcasting satellites following contracts signed between the Federal State Unitary Enterprise (FSUE) "Kosmicheskaya Svyaz" and the Roscosmos subsidiary "Reshetnev," the Ministry of Digital Development announced.

According to the Ministry, the new satellites will serve various functions, covering both Russian territory and international regions.

The first satellite is designed to support satellite TV operators in European Russia and Siberia, while also transmitting radio programming across the European part of the country, News.Az reports, citing ТАСС.

The second will provide broadcasting services for operators in European Russia and neighboring countries. The third spacecraft will be used to broadcast Russian television to Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, in addition to providing communication services.

"All satellites are scheduled to be manufactured and commissioned into geostationary orbit by the end of 2030, with a projected lifespan of 15 years," the Ministry added.

The effort to modernize Russia’s geostationary orbital constellation is being conducted under the national project "Data Economy and Digital Transformation of the State."

News.Az