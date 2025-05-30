Cholera cases spike in Sudan as authorities step up response

Cholera cases spike in Sudan as authorities step up response

Sudanese authorities have reported a sharp rise in cholera infections in Khartoum state.

“There has been an increase in the number of registered cholera cases in the state, with 1,375 infections recorded on Wednesday,” said Mohamed Al-Tijani, director of Emergency and Epidemic Control at the Khartoum State Ministry of Health, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“The number of deaths has decreased due to medical interventions, with only 23 fatalities recorded on Wednesday,” he added.

He noted that 1,116 patients are currently being treated in isolation centers.

“Isolation centers have been activated and four shelter centers established in areas with widespread infections, aiming to detect cases early, treat them, and reduce fatalities,” Al-Tijani said.

On Wednesday, the Khartoum State Ministry of Health announced 942 cholera cases and 25 deaths for Tuesday, while Monday saw 1,177 infections and 45 deaths.

According to the latest government statistics, a total of 60,993 cholera cases have been recorded in Sudan, including 1,632 deaths.

In August 2024, Sudanese authorities declared cholera a national epidemic.

Sudan's health infrastructure has been one of the most affected by the ongoing civil war between the Sudanese army and its rival the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which has been taking place since April 2023.

