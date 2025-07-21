News.az
Tag:
Khartoum
Tag:
Khartoum
Drone strike cuts power across Sudan as war intensifies
18 Dec 2025-14:16
Sudanese army intercepts drone attacks targeting west and north of Khartoum
07 Nov 2025-17:19
Drone strike hits Sudan's Khartoum ahead of airport reopening
21 Oct 2025-16:14
Suicide drones target Sudan's Khartoum again
15 Oct 2025-17:40
At least 7 killed in drone strikes targeting northern Sudan
14 Oct 2025-17:10
Over 1,200 families displaced by floods in Sudan’s Khartoum
06 Oct 2025-10:54
Sudanese cabinet meets in Khartoum for first time since civil war
27 Aug 2025-11:26
UN warns 17 areas of Sudan 'at risk of famine'
14 Aug 2025-10:54
Displaced Sudanese return from Egypt as army regains control of Khartoum
29 Jul 2025-15:39
Egypt funds free train rides for Sudanese refugees to Khartoum
21 Jul 2025-20:33
