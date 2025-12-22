Chris Rea, singer of "Driving Home for Christmas," dies at 74

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chris Rea, the British rock singer best known for the holiday classic "Driving Home for Christmas," has passed away at the age of 74.

The news was shared by his family, who said he died on Monday 22 December in hospital following a short illness, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

A statement on behalf of his wife and two children said: “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chris. He passed away peacefully in hospital earlier today following a short illness, surrounded by his family.”

Rea suffered a number of health issues over the years. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had his pancreas removed in 2001, and suffered a stroke in 2016.

Born in Middlesbrough, Rea found fame in the late Seventies and Eighties with hits such as “Fool (If You Think It's Over)”, which was nominated for a Grammy, “Let's Dance” and “The Road To Hell”.

His debut album, titled Whatever Happened To Benny Santini?, was released in 1978 and was named in reference to the stage name his record label wanted him to adopt.

Rea’s famous song “Driving Home For Christmas”, which features in this year’s M&S Food Christmas advert, was first released in 1986.

