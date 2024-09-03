Yandex metrika counter

CIS to conduct major anti-terror drills in Uzbekistan

CIS to conduct major anti-terror drills in Uzbekistan

The CIS nations will conduct East-Anti-Terror 2024 joint exercises in Uzbekistan on September 4-5.

The drills are aimed at improving the activities of the competent bodies of the CIS member states in carrying out joint anti-terrorist measures to detect and suppress terrorist attacks on critical infrastructure facilities and public places, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

On 4-5 September Tashkent will also host the 10th International Scientific and Practical Conference of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the second CIS conference on combating terrorism and extremism.

