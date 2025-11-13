Cisco Systems shares jump in Europe after raising full-year profit
Photo: Bloomberg
Cisco Systems shares rose more than 8% in early Frankfurt trading on Thursday, following the company’s upward revision of full-year profit and revenue forecasts, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Cisco is betting on robust demand for its networking equipment driven by multi-billion-dollar data centre expansions amid the artificial intelligence boom.