Citizens of 13 more countries allowed to enter Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan allowed operating flights to the country from 13 more states.

The operational headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers has disseminated information on amending the resolution "On measures to extend the special quarantine regime and remove some restrictions".

According to the change, from September 6, 2021, citizens of China, Estonia, Finland, France, Hong Kong (PRC), Croatia, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Japan are allowed to enter and leave Azerbaijan by air, as well as citizens other states and stateless persons permanently residing in these countries.

