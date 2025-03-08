Clashes between Syrian government forces and Assad loyalists leave over 200 dead

Syrian security forces enter the western city of Baniyas in Syria's coastal Tartus province to reinforce government troops in clashes with fighters loyal to Bashar al-Assad on 7 March 2025 (Sana handout/AFP)

Clashes between forces loyal to Syria’s new government and supporters of ousted President Bashar Assad have resulted in more than 200 deaths.

The village assaults erupted Thursday and continued Friday, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Ongoing clashes between the two sides have marked the worst violence since Assad’s government was toppled in early December by insurgent groups led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. The new government has pledged to unite Syria after 14 years of civil war.

More than 200 people have been killed since the fighting broke out, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. In addition to around 140 killed in apparent revenge attacks in the villages, the dead include at least 50 members of Syria’s government forces and 45 fighters loyal to Assad. The civil war that has been raging in Syria since March 2011 has left more than half a million people dead and millions displaced.

The most recent clashes began when government forces tried to detain a wanted person near the coastal city of Jableh on Thursday and were ambushed by Assad loyalists, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. On Thursday and Friday, gunmen loyal to the new government stormed the villages of Sheer, Mukhtariyeh and Haffah near the coast, killing 69 men but harming no women, according to the observatory. “They killed every man they encountered,” said observatory chief Rami Abdurrahman. Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV also reported the attacks on the three villages, saying that more than 30 men were killed in the village of Mukhtariyeh alone. Another 60 people were killed in the town of Baniyas, including women and children, the observatory said. Syrian authorities did not publish a death toll, but Syria’s state news agency SANA quoted an unidentified security official as saying that numerous people went to the coast seeking revenge for recent attacks on government security forces. The official said the actions “led to some individual violations and we are working on stop them.” Interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa in a video statement called on armed groups affiliated with the former government to hand over their weapons and for those loyal to the new government to avoid attacking civilians or abusing prisoners. “When we compromise our ethics, we reduce ourselves to the same level as our enemy,” he said. “The remnants of the fallen regime are looking for a provocation that will lead to violations behind which they can seek refuge.”

