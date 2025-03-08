Yandex metrika counter

Clashes between Syrian government forces and Assad loyalists leave over 200 dead

Clashes between Syrian government forces and Assad loyalists leave over 200 dead
Syrian security forces enter the western city of Baniyas in Syria's coastal Tartus province to reinforce government troops in clashes with fighters loyal to Bashar al-Assad on 7 March 2025 (Sana handout/AFP)

Clashes between forces loyal to Syria’s new government and supporters of ousted President Bashar Assad have resulted in more than 200 deaths.

The village assaults erupted Thursday and continued Friday, News.Az reports, citing AP

Ongoing clashes between the two sides have marked the worst violence since Assad’s government was toppled in early December by insurgent groups led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. The new government has pledged to unite Syria after 14 years of civil war.  

More than 200 people have been killed since the fighting broke out, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. In addition to around 140 killed in apparent revenge attacks in the villages, the dead include at least 50 members of Syria’s government forces and 45 fighters loyal to Assad. The civil war that has been raging in Syria since March 2011 has left more than half a million people dead and millions displaced.


